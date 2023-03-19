Their Australia Cup campaign has ended but there are no poor feelings coming from the Wagga City Wanderers camp.
Going down to Monaro FC for the third consecutive year, coach Ross Morgan said he was pleased with what he saw in the 3-1 game, regardless of the result.
"Getting a win in that game was always going to be a bonus, we knew it was going to be hard and we wouldn't have possession as much as we would like to normally," Morgan said.
"We stuck to the game plan, made it as hard as possible for them to break it down, and at the end of the day, the lads put in a good solid 90-minute performance."
Left-footer Jake Ploenges was Wanderers only goal scorer, but he put on a show, with a tricky shot from outside of the box, he managed to get the ball inside the net with his right foot.
He was one of several standout players for Morgan, who said playing against the NPL side is invaluable for their season preparation.
"It was a game where we were under pressure more than we had the ball in our possession, so we made it hard for the defence to break us down, we probably disappointed to concede late in the first half right before half time but it was a positive performance overall," he said.
"Jake Ploenges worked hard both on and off the ball, he took his goal really well, and Chaise Denetto and Max Prest were unlucky not to score.
"It was positive that we created the amount of chances that we did against such strong competition."
Morgan also praised the defence from Logan Flanagan, Kyle Yeates, and Tim Kross, who he said kept them in the game during the first half.
Young Zac Steele made his debut, playing in the second half and getting well in on the action.
"He did well, picked up quite well with Jake (Ploenges) further forward, and it'll be good to get him some more minutes both in 23s and first grade early on this season," Morgan said.
Morgan said he was pleased the side has now had two preseason games against high-level sides.
"The last two games now have been against strong NPL One competition and that works out well because we play Belconnen first round who just dropped down," he said.
"It was a positive performance, so hopefully we can take that into round one."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
