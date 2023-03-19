Injuries strike as Riverina win through to Country Championships final

Riverina are through to the Country Championships final after taking a scrappy win over Northern Rivers.
However it's come at a cost.
Gundagai co-coach Derek Hay has broken his jaw in two places while Group 20 forwards Hayden Philp and Guy Thompson also failed to finish the 22-18 win.
Both teams struggled early in the delayed clash in Wollongong on Sunday after plenty of handling errors.
However the Bulls were able to jump out to a handy lead before holding off a late rally to book their place in next week's final.
Coach Aaron Gorrell was pleased to come through the tough conditions with a win.
"It is always good to say you weren't at your best and you still win a semi-final," Gorrell said. "Our effort and our commitment was there, it was huge, as we made three errors in the first six minutes, gave away a few six agains and penalties with our discipline but we just kept turning up, pushed through the other side and came up with the first try.
"It was tough conditions, really hot and with the amount of work we had to do early it was pleasing they were able to push through."
It's not all good news as Riverina with their injury concerns.
Hay requires surgery on his jaw while winger Hamish Starr will also miss the final due to an overseas holiday.
Jordan Anderson and Mitch Ivill also missed the clash with Young recruit Ryan Dodson and Temora utility James Stewart coming into the side.
After a plethora of early handling errors, particularly from the Bulls, Tristan Eldridge dived over to open the scoring after 18 minutes.
Three minutes later Lachlan Bristow extended their lead after forcing his way over from a dart from dummy half.
Riverina had a couple of other good chances to add to their 10-point lead and just when it looked like they were getting on top Zac Beecher made a break through the middle to score.
The Bulls were able to respond as Josh Ayers charged over to hand them a 16-6 lead at half-time before Kyle McCarthy stepped through the Northern Rivers defence shortly after the break to extend Riverina's lead.
However quick tries to Michael Dwane and Kalani Hensby saw the Titans get right back into it with seven minutes to play.
They didn't have another real opportunity to score again with Riverina's defence having the answers as they held on to set up a clash with Newcastle, who took a 46-18 win over Western.
Gorrell continues to be pleased with their defence.
"Our goal line defence was really good, and it has been in all the games we've played this year," he said.
"It's going to have to improve again but it is pleasing to get the win especially when you're not at your best."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
