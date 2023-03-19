Friday's top of the table clash between Ganmian-Grong Grong-Matong and Collingullie-Glenfield Park has seen the Lion stake their place atop the Southern NSW Women's League Pool A ladder.
Lions coach Luke Walsh said the score doesn't give credit to a strong Collingullie, who forced his side to work hard for their 12.5 (77) to 0.1 (1) win.
Speaking before the game Walsh had hoped for competitive play and said he got what he asked for.
"From early on it was fairly high pressure really, and both teams had their opportunities with the ball," Walsh said.
"In the first quarter, that's probably as much as we've had to defend for a while, so we were all under pressure a fair bit but what set us apart in that first quarter was when we went forward, we were able to make most of our opportunities, and we got a few goals on the board early and that set us up from there."
Skye Hamblin had another huge performance bagging five goals for her side, the most she has kicked all season.
Walsh said he was pleased with her performance and how she has developed throughout the season.
"As we get better with ball movement, and as we create space in our forward line, it brings Skye more into the game and gives her more and better opportunities," he said.
"She's making space and getting one-on-one and she's taking marks, and kicking pretty accurately at the moment, it's handy to have someone like her up forward but it's as much the delivery going inside 50 that's getting better and better each week too."
Her first year at the club, Hamblin has thoroughly enjoyed her season and was pleased with Friday night's win.
"That game particularly, everything really fell into place for us, we were all able to work really well and gel really well together," Hamblin said.
"I think it was a good win especially against Gullie, being that they haven't lost a game, they brought the heat and we just stepped up."
Hamblin agreed with her coach that the side were pushed more than they've been all year.
She said she left the game excited for the upcoming finals series.
Walsh said he was also pleased with the performances from Angela Fisher, Lucy Anderson, Gemma Guthrie, Brooke Walsh, and Prue Walsh.
In her first season playing football Fisher has found time and space to add to the Lions score, while Walsh was impressed with ruck Guthrie's ability to get low and contest the ball at ground level across the field.
Walsh said preparation has now begun for the finals series which begin this week.
"I'm pretty happy with that contest coming into finals because its only going to get harder now moving forward," he said.
At other Pool A games, North Wagga drew with Griffith in both side's final game of the year, while a 32-point win to Bushpigs wasn't enough for them to knock Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes out of the top four on percentage.
In Pool B early top position contenders Narrandera won't be playing finals after a loss to Turvey Park, Coolamon join Ganmain as undefeated minor-premiers of their pool with a win over Wagga Tigers, and Temora will contend in finals in their first year in the competition after handing Brookdale a belting.
Pool A
CSU Bushpigs Women 1.0 3.1 4.2 6.3 (39)
MCUE Goannas Women 1.1 1.1 1.1 1.1 (7)
GOALS: CSU Bushpigs Women: A.McCrabb 2, S.Cudmore 2, E.Keys 1, R.Aramayo 1; MCUE Goannas Women: C.Neiberding 1
BEST: CSU Bushpigs Women: G.Goldsworthy, F.Bonny, A.McCrabb, S.Cudmore, E.Keys, M.McKinley; MCUE Goannas Women: C.Holland, J.Plater, T.Geddes, S.Meyers, T.Schulz-Cole, M.Cole
GGGM Lions Women 4.1 7.3 8.5 12.5 (77)
Collingullie GP Demons Women 0.0 0.0 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS: GGGM Lions Women: S.Hamblin 5, A.Fisher 3, L.Anderson 2, R.Bennett 1, K.Logan 1; Collingullie GP Demons Women:
BEST: GGGM Lions Women: S.Hamblin, A.Fisher, P.Walsh, A.Hamblin, L.Anderson, A.Sase; Collingullie GP Demons Women: A.Jolliffe, L.Read, J.Dawson, A.Cowell, A.Stone
North Wagga Women 1.3 (9)
Griffith Swans Women 1.3 (9)
Pool B
Turvey Park Bulldogs Women 3.2 5.3 7.4 8.6 (54)
Narrandera Eagles Women 0.0 3.1 4.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS: Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: J.Pinney 3, M.Surian 1, M.lucas 1, M.Mattingly 1, P.Dacey 1, D.Sheppard 1; Narrandera Eagles Women: L.Smith 2, L.Sergeant 1, C.Paterson 1
BEST: Turvey Park Bulldogs Women: J.Wendt, M.burkinshaw, M.lucas, K.Connolly, M.Haggar, M.Chisholm; Narrandera Eagles Women: L.Hickenbotham, L.Sergeant, M.Darrington, G.Forrest, D.Hatty, M.Savage
Coolamon Hoppers Women 3.5 6.10 8.12 13.13 (91)
Wagga Tigers Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Coolamon Hoppers Women: B.Hanrahan 4, J.Barrett 3, L.Jolliffe 2, C.Mcgrath 1, S.Bowley 1, G.Carroll 1, Z.Cartwright 1; Wagga Tigers Women:
BEST: Coolamon Hoppers Women: J.Barrett, B.Hanrahan, R.Alchin, C.Mcgrath, L.Jolliffe, Z.Cartwright; Wagga Tigers Women: J.Post, B.Ross, E.Williams, P.Jagoe-Shaw, N.Carl, J.Cook
Temora Kangaroos Women 1.2 5.6 7.13 10.16 (76)
Brookdale Bluebells Women 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS: Temora Kangaroos Women: D.Manning 5, C.Walker 2, H.Derrick 1, A.Reinhold 1, A.Doyle 1; Brookdale Bluebells Women:
BEST: Temora Kangaroos Women: D.Manning, B.Cross, C.Walker, A.Reinhold, H.Derrick, B.Gaynor; Brookdale Bluebells Women:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
