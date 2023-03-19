A slow start for Wagga Heat in their first Waratah League game of the year had them returning home from Newcastle without a win.
Finding themselves down 20-2 at the end of the first quarter, Heat were unable to claw back to overtake the Falcons who finished the game leading 80-63.
Coach Zac Maloney was pleased overall with his side's performance, who outscored Newcastle in the final three terms.
"It's a positive loss, if that's ever really a thing," Maloney said.
"We got out of the gates slow, which is to be expected on the road, a lot of the boys had nerves there, but we got down 20-2 to start the game in the first quarter and that was it, that cost us the game there.
"In terms of the rest of the game the boys showed really good fight, we showed a lot of heart, and we showed that we're going to be able to contend with a lot of teams in the competition this year."
Clawing their way back to a 9-point margin through the game, they were unable to get up at any point.
Maloney said that shooting accuracy was well down on where he'd like it to be, with players just unable to convert.
Even calling himself out Maloney estimated he had close to 20 per cent accuracy, a statistic he was thoroughly displeased with.
Playing no pre-season games, this was the first time the 2023 side had taken to the court together, though key defender Chaz Bishop and new signing Corey Doyle were both unavailable.
"The improvements we were trying to make in the off season, you could see them all coming to the surface.
"I'm happy, coaching staff are happy, it's a game that I think we can easily get next time we play them," Maloney said.
"Everything is there, it's just a matter of time before it clicks, once we get a few games under our belt we'll be a really solid team in this competition."
Next weekend's home game will be the first in Wagga for the year, with Maloney calling it the start of something new.
Heat will play their 2023 home games at the new PCYC facility, moving away from their traditional Bolton Park home.
"You could say it's a new chapter for the team, one we definitely want to get off on a good foot," Maloney said.
"There's a bit of a buzz, a bit of excitement about it, it's our first home game and fingers cross we can get a good crowd down and put on a good performance for them."
Wagga Heat play St George in round two of the Waratah League at PCYC Wagga on Saturday at 5pm.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
