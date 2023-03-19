Southcity puts big score on in trial win over Coogee

Southcity went into their first trial without captain-coach Kyle McCarthy but that didn't stop them from putting a big score on Coogee.
With McCarthy and James Morgan away with Riverina representative duties, the Bulls took a 44-0 win over Coogee at Parramore Park on Saturday.
It was tough going early in the hot conditions, but Southcity really fired late to take a big win.
READ MORE
Club stalwart Matt Ward was pleased to see how well the team is shaping up.
"The boys looked really good and had good shape when they played," Ward said.
"We've been working on that in the pre-season.
"Shifting the ball with good shape broke them open by the end of the game although they were down a bit on troops.
"I think they had quite a few reserve graders playing so it is a bit hard to judge but in saying that they stuck it to us for the first 20 minutes."
Southcity have had a number of juniors return to the club this season with Maleke Morris, Rhys Weldon and Mitch Bennett performing well.
There were some positive signs from their New Zealand recruits as well with Josh Afamasaga damaging up front while Klayton Waikato provided plenty of spark at fullback.
Defensively the Bulls were strong as well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.