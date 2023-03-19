The Daily Advertiser
Southcity puts big score on in trial win over Coogee

By Courtney Rees
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:00pm
Jesse Fitzhenry tries to get on the outside of the Coogee defence during Southcity's big trial win at Parrmore Park on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Southcity went into their first trial without captain-coach Kyle McCarthy but that didn't stop them from putting a big score on Coogee.

