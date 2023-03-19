Wagga RSL pounces on clean sweep in lower grades

Wagga RSL completed a clean sweep on the lower grand finals after pulling off a surprise in the second grade decider.
After winning both the third and fourth grade grand finals last week, the Bulldogs proved too good for Lake Albert at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
The Bulls only lost one match in the regular season, and went straight through to the grand final, but the Bulldogs had the momentum on their side.
After finishing fourth on the ladder they came through two must-win finals just to make it through to the decider.
Lachlan Higman got Wagga RSL off to a great start after taking three early wickets to put the Bulls under plenty of pressure.
Lake Albert were eventually bowled out for 124 on the last second ball.
Nathan Brookes top scored with 19, while Werner Kalmeier (17), Damian Kalmeier (14), Ned Woodhouse (14) and Scott Billington (12 not out) all made starts.
Zac Masterston picked up two wickets with Higman finishing with 4-27.
Wagga RSL lost both of their openers cheaply before Braith Gain (34) and Alex Manley (16) got things going.
Despite losing both set batsmen in quick succession, Hayden Cook (27) and Josh Beer (18 not out) ensured there would be no real hiccups in the chase.
Instead the Bulldogs still had five wickets in hand when they reached their target in the 25th over.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
