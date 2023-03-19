The Daily Advertiser
Wagga RSL pounces on clean sweep in lower grades

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 19 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 12:00pm
Wagga RSL won the second grade grand final over Lake Albert on Saturday.

Wagga RSL completed a clean sweep on the lower grand finals after pulling off a surprise in the second grade decider.

