The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Nsw Election

Wagga votes 2023: Major parties have conceded the seat of Wagga, says political science professor

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
March 22 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major parties are spending big on advertising in the NSW state election - but not in Wagga. File picture.

The NSW state election is heating up, and candidates for Wagga are ramping up their pitches as voters cast early ballots.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.