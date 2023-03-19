Kooringal Colts fall short after good start

A strong start soon turned to disappointment for Kooringal Colts.
After taking three early wickets against Wagga City at Robertson Oval on Saturday, things quickly changed in the Wagga Cricket grand final.
Instead Jack Harper and Jon Nicoll put on a 220-run partnership to see Colts needing 280 for victory.
The unlikely chase struggled to build any momentum with captain Hamish Starr left to rue a number of missed opportunities with the ball to get themselves back into the contest.
"There were a couple of chances, we just didn't take them with a couple of dropped catches at the start with Harper and a few missed opportunities with Jonny, but they are class players who are always going to make the most of those opportunities," Starr said.
"They batted superbly, 280 is always going to be tough to chase in a final and while we gave ourselves a chance for a little bit it's the same old story.
"We can't get those partnerships and when you have a side that gets a 200-run partnership in a final it's not very often you are going to lose those games.
"We didn't even string a 50-run partnership together."
READ MORE
Keenan Hanigan top scored with 37 while Zach Starr (30), Shaun Smith (21) and Alex Smith (20) all got starts.
Despite falling short in the grand final, for the second time in three years, Starr is still proud of the team's efforts throughout the season.
After missing finals last season, Colts finished second on the ladder and then were the first team into the decider after becoming the lone side to get the better of the Cats throughout the season.
They just couldn't repeat the dose in the match that matters most.
"They just outplayed us and all year they have been a better side," Starr said.
"Full credit to them they capped a near perfect season off with a flag.
"I would have rather lost to them a couple of weeks ago and then win today but you can't have it all and to finish top two was a goal of ours at the start of the year and to make the grand final was huge.
"Unfortunately we just didn't put it all together."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.