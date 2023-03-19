The contest between the Liberal and National parties in Wagga has taken another turn, as state branches impose preference deals on the city's candidates.
Liberal candidate Julia Ham and Nationals candidate Andriana Benjamin appear as number two on each other's how to vote cards, which are currently circulating through Wagga's pre-polling centres.
Three-cornered contests featuring both coalition partners are rare in NSW politics because of the risks posed by the state's optional preferential voting system.
This means voters are able to vote 1 for their preferred candidate without numbering all boxes on the ballot, as in a federal election.
While the specifics of the coalition agreement are secret, the state seat of Wagga has traditionally been held by Liberal members, while the federal seat of Riverina it sits within is contested by Nationals, and currently held by Michael McCormack.
Former Liberal member for Wagga Daryl Maguire's fall from grace damaged the reputation of the local Liberal party enough to allow Independent Joe McGirr to win the 2018 byelection.
Dr McGirr still holds the the seat, despite it having been historically one of the safest Coalition seats in the state.
In the 2019 state election, only the Nationals contested the seat the seat of Wagga and were comfortably defeated by McGirr, with a margin of more than 15 per cent.
Ms Ham said it was important either she or Ms Benjamin were elected to keep the state's economy strong.
"I've always said from the start we're a strong coalition," she said.
"The important thing here is that we keep Labor out of government, so we'd be mad not to preference each other."
Ms Benjamin said although she saw the preference deal as necessary at a state level, she thought running two coalition candidates in the same electorate might be counterproductive.
"We're different parties, with different interests, but we have a statewide coalition agreement that determines these things," Ms Benjamin said.
"I don't think this is the best use of resources we could have had as coalition partners.
"The fact is, we've been running a campaign for months, and Julia was only pre-selected as a candidate two weeks ago."
A similar three-cornered contest is currently taking place in the NSW seat of Port Macquarie, where Liberal member Leslie Williams, a former National who defected in 2020, is being challenged by mayor and Nationals candidate Peta Pinson.
This suggests a rift may be growing between the two parties at a state level, in the wake of the "koala wars", in which former state Nationals leader John Barilaro threatened to blow up the coalition agreement.
It is exceedingly rare for a coalition candidate to challenge a coalition incumbent.
Locally, Nationals MLC Wes Fang has accused candidate Julia Ham of damaging the coalition with her candidacy, stating the Liberal Party brand is dead in Wagga.
Wagga's three-cornered contest could have implications beyond the 2023 state election. Should Ms Benjamin receive more primary votes than Ms Ham, it may embolden the Nationals to challenge the Liberals for other major regional seats like Albury in future contests.
Dr McGirr's comfortable win in the 2019 state election may take the shine off this contest for both candidates.
Ms Benjamin has been tasked with overcoming the 15.5 per cent margin of the last election, while Ms Ham has the additional task of overcoming the damage done to the party's reputation after Mr Maguire's resignation.
Voters can have their say on their preferred candidate in the state election on Saturday, March 25, or at a pre-polling booth ahead of election day.
Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
