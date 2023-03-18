Decade of delivering news

Ten years ago yesterday, I walked through the doors of The Daily Advertiser's Trail Street office and started my journalism career.
I was a fresh-faced university graduate (pictured above in 2013) who was lucky enough to land a job at a daily newspaper within just a few months of wrapping up my studies.
My first story for the paper was about the flood marker that had just been installed next to the yet-to-be-demolished Hampden Bridge (yes, it can be read online!). Hundreds, if not thousands, more stories have been submitted since and countless deadlines met.
Little did I know when I filed that first story, my time at the DA would only last about 18 months, before I'd shift to the Illawarra Mercury in Wollongong.
My return to Wagga came in July 2019, when I was appointed the DA's new deputy editor, and in October last year I stepped into the role of editor.
I've certainly achieved a lot in the past decade.
It's true that time flies when you're having fun. But it hasn't all been sunshine and rainbows.
I have experienced everything the roller coaster ride that is news media can throw at you - from extreme highs to heartbreaking lows.
However, among it all has been an unwavering passion to serve the communities I've had the privilege to work in.
Over the years I have also had the privilege of working with some great people, who have helped shape me into the journalist (and person) I am today.
It's one of the reasons I returned to the DA, to give back to the paper that gave me so much early in my career.
Now, as editor, I'm passionate about helping shape the journos of the future. While many things have changed over the past decade, my passion for journalism and the Wagga community has remained constant.
I could go on but that's probably enough talk about me.
Thanks for your ongoing support, the DA team and I couldn't do what we do without it. Here's to the next 10 years!
Enjoy the rest of your hot and sunny Sunday, and all the best for the week ahead.
Andrew Pearson - Editor, The Daily Advertiser
