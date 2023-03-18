Jack Harper spent the best part of four years not playing any cricket but he put on a masterclass to help Wagga City to premiership glory.
Coming in with his side under plenty of pressure at 3-28, the all-rounder was quick to flip the game on its head at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
After Kooringal Colts had dominated the early stages, the 24-year-old really took it to their attack.
His aggressive 120, which featured 14 boundaries and five sixes from 115 balls, put Wagga City in a strong position after combining for a 220-run stand with Jon Nicoll (104 not out).
Harper then helped ensure there would be no real fightback from Colts with three wickets to claim the Anthony Baker Medal.
Harper was just happy to contribute to their premiership success.
"I got a little bit lucky in my innings but I was just happy to contribute really," Harper said.
"Jonny and I were the last of the top order and it was on us to bring the game back in our favour.
"We were lucky and put on 220. I'm really proud of the way we went about it and took the battle to them."
READ MORE
Harper was dropped twice before he was on 50 but was then chanceless until being bowled by Macgregor Hanigan.
And as if his efforts with the bat weren't enough, Harper then picked up the important wicket of Zach Starr before adding into another two more for good measure.
It helped the Cats wrap up a comfortable victory.
"The three-fa is a bit on the wayside," Harper said.
"I don't think blokes have realised I basically bowl medium pace as they don't turn much.
"I got a little bit lucky there but it just capped off a good day."
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was blown away with his efforts.
"That performance from him was just unbelievable and I don't think we will see anything like that again," Thompson said.
The win was made extra special by the fact Harper did it alongside younger brother Max.
Based in Wollongong, Max made a late decision to return to the Cats just in time to qualify for finals.
To win a premiership together just added to the day.
"The only premiership I've won with the Cats is the T20 one last year and prior to that I'd lost a couple six or seven years ago," Harper said.
"I hadn't played in one for a long time so I'm just stoked to be a part of it and to win it with Max.
"It's just unreal.
"Max and I play cricket over here together and just love it, we love Wagga City and love the whole club.
"To now be able to celebrate a premiership with him is pretty special."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.