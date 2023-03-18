Jon Nicoll had to rely on his teammates to win through to the grand final but he certainly made the most of it.
After missing last week's preliminary final, the seven-time Brian Lawrence Medal winner helped resurrect a stuttering innings by Wagga City.
The Cats were in early trouble before Nicoll and Jack Harper were able to completely flip the momentum of the grand final.
The pair came together at 3-28 before putting on a 220-run partnership to see the Cats finish with an imposing 5-279 on the Robertson Oval scoreboard on Saturday.
Nicoll was thrilled to help them storm back into the contest.
"When you're 3-30 in a grand final you have to find a way," Nicoll said.
"I remember thinking if we could somehow find a way to get to 200 but Jack Harper was unbelievable.
"He's threatened to do this for a long time but to do it in a grand final is just unbelievable.
"At drinks we were 3-90 and I thought we might be able to turn it a little bit and then we were 3-160 at the second break and I thought we could get away but Jack just smashed them.
"I only played my role but Jack played out of his skin.
"It was an unbelievable performance
"At 3-30 it can go either way - you either make 100 or 280 and thank God we made 280."
Nicoll finished unbeaten on 104 to win a fifth premiership with the club.
His 131-ball innings featured 10 boundaries as well as a six.
He was going around a run a ball for most of the innings. It's something he's been working on.
"You always have to look to be proactive at the crease," Nicoll said.
"I wouldn't say I have the highest of skill sets but I'm handy at what I can do and I was able to put a couple of balls away, particularly off the back foot, which I haven't been able to do for quite a while actually.
"If you can prepare enough to get to a grand final, sometimes it can come off."
Nicoll then sealed the victory snaring the last catch of the game to see Wagga City finish 133-run winners.
