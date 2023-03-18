The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Cricket

Jon Nicoll century helps Wagga City take victory

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 18 2023 - 7:39pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jon Nicoll scored an unbeaten century in Wagga City's grand final win at Robertson Oval on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley

Jon Nicoll had to rely on his teammates to win through to the grand final but he certainly made the most of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.