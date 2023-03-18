Centuries to Harper, Nicoll help Wagga City to premiership

Ten years on from their first premiership, Wagga City returned to the top of Wagga Cricket after a big partnership from Jack Harper and Jon Nicoll turned the tide in the grand final.
Kooringal Colts were on top early with three quick wickets putting Wagga City under plenty of pressure at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
However a 220-run stand soon changed the course of the grand final.
Both Nicoll (104 not out) and Harper (120) were aggressive from the outset on their way to centuries.
Harper was given a life on 35, and again as he brought up his half century, but some big hitting from the pair ensured the Cats would set an imposing total.
After finishing at 5-279, Wagga City then cruised to victory for their first title since the 2019-20 season.
Luke Naumann struck in the third over to get things rolling as Kooringal struggled to build partnerships.
Keenan Hanigan was able to top score with 37 but they were bowled out for 146 in the 43rd over, 134 runs short of the big total.
Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson was in awe of the performance.
"That was probably the most complete performance I've seen with the bat," Thompson said.
"To be 3-30 and have Jack and Jono go out there was unreal.
"Jono batted the way he always does, he noodles it around and hits the bad balls but Jack took the game on straight away.
"If the ball was there to be hit he would hit it.
"I was nervous watching him start as that's how it has been for him all year and we haven't seen him full potential, he's underperformed as a cricketer for some time.
"We saw what he could do in the T20s last year off no training and not playing cricket for three years but he is just the complete cricketer.
"That performance from him was just unbelievable and I don't think we will see anything like that again."
Hamish Starr got Kooringal off to the perfect start after removing Ed Grigg (0) in the first over.
He had his second soon after as Josh Thompson (9) edged on to wicketkeeper Shaun Smith.
Smith had his third dismissal as Macgregor Hanigan chimed in to remove Aaron Maxwell (13).
Coming together at 3-28, Nicoll and Harper quickly started to turn things around.
Nicoll brought up his half century off just 54 balls, and Harper soon followed suit after being given a life by Zach Starr on the boundary.
With their milestones reached both continued to accelerate Wagga City's innings with Harper hitting another four to bring up his century, off just 104 runs.
He smacked Hanigan for two more sixes before finally coming unstuck for 120.
His 115-ball innings featured 14 boundaries and five sixes.
Nicoll posted his 127-ball century with two overs remaining before some late hitting from Max Harper (21 not out) ensured Colts would have a big chase if they were to win their first title in eight years.
It wasn't to be for Kooringal with the 39-run partnership between Zach Starr (30) and Alex Smith (20) their best for the day.
After starring with the bat, Jack Harper then helped finish the job.
He took three wickets including the big wicket of Zach Starr.
Sean Gaynor also took two important wickets after Smith chopped him on before having the dangerous Hamish Starr trapped leg before wicket for six.
After Kooringal Colts ended their unbeaten season in the first week of finals, Thompson was thrilled with how his side responded to win their fifth title in the club's short history.
"I think the loss to Colts in the semi did us the world of good," he said.
"We had a few selection dramas and a few things happen internally over the last couple of weeks that we have to address, but it is really good to come out the other side.
"The determination this group has is just phenomenal.
"They are a joy to coach and they are a joy to be around."
