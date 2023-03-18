If there is ever a day you find yourself struggling with the blues, just know there are people in the community fighting for you, like Riverina Black Dog Ride coordinators Nerolie and Graham 'Bear' Falconer.
Despite working long hours at their respected work places day-in day-out, Mr and Mrs Falconer have made it their mission to make a difference, dedicating every ounce of their spare time to combating suicide and raising crucial awareness around mental health.
It is for their hard work over the years and their kind natures that the pair received a special thank you from Riverina Black Dog on Saturday.
The pair were presented with a beautiful big saw blade that had been organised by Riverina Black Dog member and dear friend Colin Neyland.
While Mr Neyland isn't sure what drives the pair's passion for what they do, he like many among the community has been moved and empowered by their kindness and dedication.
"I think a lot of us have family members and friends that are affected by mental health," he said.
"Nerolie and Bear are quite strong people, although the blues affect everybody, but their just those kind of people, they're givers."
Mr Neyland said the recognition and honour is to let Mr and Mrs Falconer know their work doesn't go unappreciated.
He hopes it will also encourage others to follow in the pairs steps.
"If us older fellas don't speak up, how do the young ones know that its OK to," he said.
"I'm a dad and a grandfather and I like to think we can help people because suicide is such a long term fix for a short term problem."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
