The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Riverina Black Dog Ride honours Nerolie, Graham 'Bear' Falconer

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
March 18 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Black Dog Ride's Colin Neyland with Graham 'Bear' Falconer, Nerolie Falconer and Dr Joe McGir. Picture by Taylor Dodge

If there is ever a day you find yourself struggling with the blues, just know there are people in the community fighting for you, like Riverina Black Dog Ride coordinators Nerolie and Graham 'Bear' Falconer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.