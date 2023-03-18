A new project saw 15 hosts open up their homes and hearts to 35 women who for the first time got a full experience of what Wagga has to offer last week.
NSW Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors' new program STARTTS placed 35 refugee women who recently moved to Sydney into Wagga homes for a week.
STARTTS volunteer Ali Reid sought out 14 hosts to take in two or three women each, with a long list of activities and celebrations set for the women throughout the week.
"This is the first time we have done this. We have 14 hosts and they've just opened their homes and hearts to these women," Ms Reid said.
From a trip down to Wagga Beach on Saturday morning to a celebration that night, the women, who were meeting for the first time, had plenty to do.
For Ms Reid there is empowerment through women coming together.
"My passion comes from seeing so much misery and division in the world," she said.
"What unites us is much greater than what divides us.
"These women who are visiting Wagga have all had life experiences that those who have been born in Australia couldn't begin to imagine."
STARTTS volunteer Zida Gulzari said It a good opportunity for the women as many aren't able to socialise or travel due to the lack of access to transportation among other things.
"Most of these women don't have anyone because they're new to the country," she said.
"They get very isolated so by providing these programs it gives them an opportunity to make new friends and learn other cultures.
"The girls are coming from Sydney and haven't been able to go out into nature- so we chose Wagga so they could experience the connection out in the country."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
