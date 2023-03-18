It was a comeback teachers had been praying on Friday when dozens of families flocked to the Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School fete for the first time in four years.
Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School Principal Carolyn Matthews said she had been hoping to see a lot of new faces among the crowd on Friday after four years of cancellations due to COVID-19 and unprecedented wet weather.
Ms Matthews said with a lot of hard work put in by parents, they finally able to bring it back.
"It just goes to show how amazing the Sacred Heart School community is," she said.
The fete raised crucial funds which will be put towards securing better technology for students and reinvigorating the school's nature playground.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
