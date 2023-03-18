Wagga's polling booths saw a fair share of residents on Saturday morning with voters made eligible to cast their ballots early for the March 25 contest.
Residents picked their number one out of the seven candidates which include Independent candidate Dr Joe McGirr, Greens candidate Ray Goodlass, Public Education Party candidate Raymond Gentles, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate Christopher Smith, Liberal candidate Julia Ham, Labor candidate Keryn Foley and Nationals candidate Adrianna Benjamin.
Early voter Rita Cecozph said it was a fairly even battlefield with residents, including herself, not entirely sold on any particular candidate even right up until the last second.
"All I'm going to say is, why fix what is not broken," she said.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
