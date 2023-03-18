The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Wagga's early voters get in ahead of state election day

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated March 18 2023 - 11:53am, first published 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Johnathon Ham was among those hoping to sway early voters lining up at the Berry Street precinct on Saturday. Picture by Taylor Dodge

Wagga's polling booths saw a fair share of residents on Saturday morning with voters made eligible to cast their ballots early for the March 25 contest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.