Wagga Cricket grand final live updates

It was a late start to the season but there's been plenty of twists and turns along the way.
Wagga City have been the model of consistency after going through the regular season undefeated but that all came to an end in the first weeks of finals.
Instead it was Kooringal Colts who went straight through to the biggest game of the year after defending 143.
However the Cats responded to end South Wagga's string of grand final appearances at six in a tight preliminary final.
Both teams have made some big changes for the clash at Robertson Oval.
With hot, sunny conditions it looks set to be a great contest with Colts looking to win their first title in eight years while Cats are looking for their first since the 2019-20 season.
Keep up with all the latest below.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
