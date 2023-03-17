Return to form books trip to chase city cash

After coming through a near-death experience, Im Harvey Specter is starting to repay the faith.
And the vet bill.
The six-year-old made it two wins and a second in his last four starts to book himself a place at Menangle.
Continuing his consistent run of form, Im Harvey Specter was able to take out the Waratah Series Heat at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
Trainer-driver Michael Towers was impressed with his efforts to sustain a long run to secure his berth in next week's lucrative final.
"He's in the right grade at the moment but 12 months ago he nearly died on us," Towers said.
"It took him a long time to get back to where he should have been and now I think he is."
Im Harvey Specter spent 10 days at the vets due to a case of colic last year.
It took a while to find his form again but he ended a 26-race drought with success at Leeton last month.
He continued that form with a 4.6-metre win over Jimmy Beach.
It was his fifth from 73 career starts, but the Leeton horseman is thrilled with how he's been able to turn things around.
"He's going real good at the moment and I think we've found the way to drive him," Towers said.
"You've got to sit him up and he has one run at them then.
"He's going better doing that.
"He did sit parked (at Leeton) but they absolutely dawdled so he went around and just sat there and was able to outsprint them."
Im Harvey Specter put in a good finish with the last quarter 27.8 seconds to clock a mile rate of 1:57.5.
Jimmy Beach also booked his place in the $25,000 final with his second.
It was part of a good day for reinsman Tom Gilligan.
First Kailani Lass was able to secure her first win at start 11 for Gilligan and his partner Brooke McPherson.
He then won aboard Thomas Royal for Victorian trainer Mark Thompson.
It was one of two driving doubles across the card after Blake Jones scored with Resume and Miki Pins.
Both are trained by Ellen Bartley and owned by Michael Boots.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
