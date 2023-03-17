Stagger Out Lee is taking Wagga trainer Jack Strutt across Australia in search of more group one glory.
After winning her heat last week, Stagger Out Lee has come up with barrier one in the Sky Racing Galaxy (715m) at Cannington on Saturday night.
She put in another customary run after getting well back in her heat before charging home.
"She went super and I like the way she got around the field too, going inside and outside dogs," Strutt said.
"She only had the one trial there beforehand so she should go a bit better on Saturday night.
"Usually we don't trial and put them around blind but we decided to give her a look when she got over there, and she trialled pretty ordinary but that's not uncommon for her."
Stagger Out Lee headed over to the west 10 days before her first race with Strutt enjoying the opportunity to get a taste of Australia.
Strutt is confident she will be suited by the inside draw.
"I like it as she's got the shortest trip around," he said.
"She's won nearly half her races out of the red but you do have to hope for room as always."
Stagger Out Lee is on the third line of betting but there was little time-wise between the top hopes, local greyhound Couch Surfer and Ariarne Bale, who got the better of Stagger Out Lee at group one level before the series.
Strutt expects another big showdown.
"They were all pretty similar but Ariarne did a lot more work than the other two heat winners so if she gets a clear run she will probably knock a couple of tenths off her time," he said.
"(Couch Surfer) is a real nice dog and has all the experience there and will be hard to beat if he gets a clear run as well."
The race will be run at 11.32pm.
