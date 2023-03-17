The Daily Advertiser
Wagga woman Amanda Burdett to pass through Riverina on 1450 kilometre Bondi2Barossa Ride To Remember for dementia

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
March 18 2023 - 9:00am
A Wagga woman is one of 25 riders to embark on an almost 1500 kilometre bike ride for dementia this week. Picture contributed

A Wagga woman has embarked on a marathon ride for dementia and this weekend it's set to pass through the Riverina

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

