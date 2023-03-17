A Wagga woman has embarked on a marathon ride for dementia and this weekend it's set to pass through the Riverina
Amanda Burdett grew up in Wagga and is riding in this year's 1450km Bondi2Barossa Ride To Remember event.
Ms Burdett said the cause is particularly close to her heart.
"A couple of my great aunties had dementia and I have done a lot of work in dementia units at aged care [places]," she said.
"So I've seen lots of family and loved ones of patients suffering with dementia as well and I felt that I needed to do something."
The Bondi2Barossa event, run by charity Dementia Research Community, has raised over $1 million for research since 2016.
Ms Burdett has been riding in the event several times now and became involved through the sport.
"I used to race with one of the founders, Nick Young, who is now the director, and we rode for the same cycle club," she said.
"So I heard about this through him."
Ms Burdett said year's fundraising efforts currently sit at $126,000 with a goal of $200,000.
Ms Burdett's personal target of $3500 is currently about two-thirds of the way there.
Moving to Wagga at the age of four, Ms Burdett is very familiar with the city, completing all her schooling there.
"I went to Mount Austin Public School and Mount Austin High School before going to university at CSU as well," she said.
And although she now lives in Sydney, Ms Burdett still has very strong ties to the region and visits Wagga regularly.
"My mum and older sister are still in Wagga, along with all my nephews and nieces," she said.
The Bondi2Barossa ride, which pedalled off on Friday, will reach the Riverina this weekend.
Ms Burdett said riders will head from Yass to Temora on Sunday.
"My family from Wagga will be ready to cheer us as we ride into Temora," she said.
On Monday, riders will take the 133km trek to Leeton, before embarking on a 165km journey to Hay the day after.
"I've got some friends coming [to see me] at Leeton and more family coming across to Hay," Ms Burdett said.
"It will be great to see family and friends, raise some money for research and also to raise awareness," she said.
"[Along the way,] we're also calling into schools at Ardlethan and Darlington Point," she said.
Riders will then pass through Balranald as they leave the Riverina, with the contingent set to arrive at their destination in South Australia's Barossa region on Saturday March 25th.
While the contingent will have their work cut out for them, the weather will not help them as a heatwave approaches in coming days and Ms Burdett said the mercury has already started to bite.
Ms Burdett encouraged people to help the cause and donate to reach her goal.
"[It would be great if people] could please donate and help me reach my fundraising goal and help the group reach theirs," she said.
"A lot of people are affected by dementia, so if we can help raise funds for research and to find a cure, it's going to benefit a lot of people."
To donate to the cause, select Amanda Burdett at the following page: https://www.dementiaresearchcommunity.com/donate-rider/
Dementia has no cure and is the second leading cause of death of Australians and the leading cause of death among women.
There are 487,500 Australians currently living with Dementia and this is set to increase to 1,076,000 by 2058.
For more information about Bondi2Barossa and to make a tax-deductible donation to dementia research please visit: www.dementiaresearchcommunity.com/bondi2barossa/
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022.
