SOUTHERN District horses have come up short in the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn.
The Matthew Kelley-trained I've Bean Tryin' ($9.00) grabbed the spot in the $500,000 Country Championships Final (1400m) with victory in the southern wild card on Friday.
Albury galloper Tap 'N' Run finished third, in what was the best effort from the Southern District visitors.
Wagga representative Burrandana settled much closer to the speed and battled on for fifth placing, beaten just over two and a half lengths.
Donna Scott's pair, Clever Art and Gusonic, finished seventh and 11th respectively.
Stubbs' second runner, Baledon, finished 13th.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Kelley was thrilled to secure a spot in the Country Championships Final in just his first six months of training.
"It's a bloody good feeling," Kelley told Sky Racing.
"This is the biggest race I've ever been associated with, let alone training one so it's a pretty big moment."
Ellen Hennessy was the winning rider, taking over from the injured Quayde Krogh, who fell at Wagga the day before.
"God, he's tough as nails that horse isn't he?" Hennessy said.
"I always had a fair bit of faith in him, just from that barrier he just had to settle with a bit of cover, but we were still three wide, but it was a really tough run. Once he spotted the horse in front, he chased it down as good as he could."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.