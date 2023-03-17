The Daily Advertiser
Canberra galloper I've Bean Tryin' wins the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card

By Matt Malone
March 17 2023 - 5:25pm
I've Bean Tryin' nails To The Nines on the post to win the Southern Country Championships Wild Card at Goulburn on Friday.

SOUTHERN District horses have come up short in the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn.

