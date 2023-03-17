Wind conditions could see scorching weather this weekend keeping property owners across the Riverina on their feet.
With the Bureau of Meteorology predicting temperatures of up to 36 degrees across Wagga on Saturday, and up to 38 on Sunday, adding wind to the mix could elevate fire risks for farmers who have recently burnt off.
RFS Riverina Zone operations officer Bradley Stewart said if wind conditions pick up over the weekend property owners who have burnt off within the 48 hours prior are urged to keep both eyes peeled.
"This weekend with the elevated weather conditions, if we see strong winds we would encourage property owners who may have burnt in the 24-to-24 hours before to go back and inspect their paddocks to ensure there is no smouldering material," Mr Stewart said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Residents are also being warned of elevated smoke conditions due to agricultural burns outside of the district.
On Thursday evening Wagga's air was filled with smoke despite the RFS issuing a ban on permits, however, Mr Stewart said this was not the result of anyone doing the wrong thing.
"There's a lot of agricultural burning happening at the moment," he said.
"Most people are complying with the requirements. On Thursday we saw the re-ignition of a stubble burn due to the elevated winds and last weekend we saw some escape agricultural burns.
"The smoke on Thursday night was the result of two agricultural burns that occurred at Jerilderie and the district they're in, there was no suspension of fire permits."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.