Setting up our children for the future takes as little as $8 per week, Riverina Nationals said during a visit to Wagga on Friday.
The new policy would see every child under 10 eligible for a Kids Future Account, which a re-elected Liberal Nationals government would contribute an initial $400.
Parents and grandparents will be able to contribute up to $1000 per year, with the government committed to match contributions of up to $400.
The child will be able to access the money when they turn 18, and use it for things like education, housing or starting a business.
Nationals candidate Andrianna Benjamin said the $400 target was an affordable target for all families to save for their child's future.
"It's only $8 a week, people are playing $6 for a coffee these days," she said.
"If you can afford to spend $6 on a coffee, I'm sure you can afford to spend $8 on your child per week."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Federal Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie joined Ms Benjamin and Wagga based MLC Wes Fang in Wagga to support of the Coalition's Kids Future Fund.
"It's a really practical, pragmatic response to the issues that so many young Australians find," she said.
"Whether it's the housing crisis we're currently experiencing in regional communities, whether it's about getting a better education or you might be 19 and want to own your own business."
The accounts are excepted to accumulate between $28,000 and $49,000 by the time the child turns 18.
Mr Fang said the fund was "one of many steps" to assist with cost-of-living and can only be used for key life purchases.
"It's something that we're doing that assists all children, whether they want to go and study, whether they want to have their own business, whether they want to own their own home," he said. "It can't be whittled away. It's to transform that child's life, and that's what we're aiming to do with this fund."
All kids under 10 will be eligible apply to open a Kids Future Fund this year. From 2024, new accounts will only be made for newborns. Grandparents will also be able to contribute.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.