FOUR-time Hawthorn premiership player Grant Birchall will play a one-off game for Leeton-Whitton this season.
The Crows have secured the former Hawthorn and Brisbane star for their Riverina League 'MIA derby' against Griffith at Leeton Showground on Saturday, May 6.
Birchall will play against the Swans and then also feature at a sportsman's dinner on the Saturday night.
Birchall's 'signing' continues a great tradition at Leeton-Whitton, where they have had fellow AFL premiership players Jason Akermanis and Brian Lake also pull on the boots for the Crows.
Dane Swan also featured at a sportsman's night at the club.
Leeton-Whitton president Rachael Broadbent said the club is thrilled to host Birchall.
"We just want to promote the game and the club itself as well," Broadbent said.
"Unfortunately we don't have same-day football that day but at least the young ones can still come down and spend a bit of one-on-one time with him.
"Hopefully it just gets the morale about I suppose, get people through the gate, people upstairs and then later on at the sportsman's night as well."
Birchall retired at the end of the 2021 season after a decorated 287-game AFL career.
He played 248 games at Hawthorn and was a member of the 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premiership teams. He was All-Australian in 2012.
Birchall then spent two years at Brisbane Lions where he added another 39 games to his tally.
He has since been awarded AFL Life Membership and is a member of the Tasmanian Football Hall of Fame.
Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves is looking forward to having Birchall in the side.
"I think he'll be teaching me a few things," Groves laughed.
"It's great for the footy club, great for the players and their experience, for our young group, in the couple of days that he's there and around the club and playing with him, it's priceless for them blokes and for the club, it just builds that excitement. It's fantastic."
Groves says Birchall will have the right to call the shorts on where he lines up against the Swans.
"I'll have to discuss that with him, I reckon. I think he'll be telling me where he wants to go," he said.
"Obviously a premiership player off the half-back line but a bloke with his experience he'll be able to play anywhere I'd say.
"I'll gauge that through him and work that out. That will be the easy part."
Birchall's signing at Leeton-Whitton comes on the back of Narrandera's announcement that Shane Mumford will play a one-off game for the Eagles this year.
Mumford will have a one-off game for Narrandera against Wagga Tigers on June 3.
Leeton-Whitton are also trying to get club junior and Richmond premiership player Jacob Townsend back for a one-off game at the Crows as well.
Broadbent said the retired AFL player appearances have worked well for them.
"If you get the right player, it can be successful, and if you promote it right," she said.
"We just want to get the younger ones there and get the morale happening."
