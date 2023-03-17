Plenty of buyers are still keen to leave metropolitan living behind without forfeiting the conveniences of city living.
Quality properties close to Bathurst, Dubbo, Orange and Wagga are in hot demand from buyers wanting the best of both worlds.
Many of the properties currently listed for sale, within a short driving distance to big regional cities, offer add-ons city-dwellers could only dream of including swim-up pool bars, tennis courts, spas, country vistas and loads of space and privacy.
According to Bathurst-based Agent Chapman Real Estate's David Chapman interest in lifestyle properties hasn't waned with the Robin Hill property he's recently listed drawing interest from locals and those further afield.
Ray White Dubbo's agent Jodie Brightman confirmed treechangers are still eyeing-off her region.
"We've seen a lot of Sydney people bring their families out here to live and then commute to work thanks to Dubbo's airport," she said.
Ray White Townsend Real Estate's agent Kurt Adams said buyers who have been drawn to his Cargo Road property have been impressed with its views and seclusion.
"You're surrounded by forest and there's no immediate neighbors," he said.
He said demand has been so high for the Cargo Road property that within its first two weeks on the market it attracted about 40 inquiries with 22 inspections.
Elders Emms Mooney's Ben Redfern, who is selling a property at Spring Hill, agrees it's hard to keep up with demand for rural lifestyle properties.
He said there's always buyers looking for a property, like the one he's selling at Spring Hill, that provides space and a lovely home in close proximity to cities such as Orange.
"Despite interest rate rises, we're still getting good demand in regional centers," he said.
If you're dreaming big and a lifestyle change is on the cards, maybe one of these rural lifestyle properties is worth a second look.
The five-bedroom, two bathroom property Belleview is 15 minutes from Dubbo and is designed to suit a large family.
The 111,300 square-metre property at 28R Bencubbin Drive has an in-ground swimming pool, elevated views and a four-bay shed or man cave.
The house has ducted reverse-cycle air conditioning and ceiling fans, a slow combustion wood heater and a 10Kw solar system.
There is a very large alfresco dining area, with an outdoor kitchen, close to the pool, which is perfect for entertaining.
There's also a one-bedroom granny flat.
The property is being sold by Ray White Dubbo's agent Jodie Brightman whose company sold a nearby property at 30R Bencubbin Drive 12 months ago for $1.325 million.
The sprawling property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms and sits on a 1.01 hectare lot with about 2.5 acres of mature trees and established gardens, about five minutes from Bathurst.
The property might appeal to large families and includes a self-contained living space which could be used as an income stream from the short-term rental market.
The spacious kitchen overlooks the in-ground pool.
The main bedroom features bay windows looking out to a private courtyard, a walk-in robe and spacious ensuite with funder-floor heating and there is ducted reverse-cycle air-conditioning throughout.
Agent Chapman Real Estate's David Chapman is the listing agent on 59 Morrow Place in Robin Hill and the property is for sale for $1.525 million.
The property at 1837 Cargo Road is expected to sell for north of $1.7 million at an auction to be held at Quest Orange on March 31.
The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, known as Xanadu, sits on 41.7 hectares of land close to the foot of Mount Canobolas and 18 kilometres from Orange's CBD.
Ray White Townsend Real Estate's selling agent Kurt Adams is the listing agent on the property.
The house had 180-degree views overlooking the surrounding landscape and has had several upgrades including raked ceilings, an open floor plan and bi-fold doors as well as pasture improvements and a capacity to accommodate 25 to 30 cows.
The property has two woodfire slow combustion heaters, two split-system air conditioners and ample firewood.
There are various living zones, including a multi-purpose room ideal for a music room or study and a heated indoor in-ground pool with a spa.
There's a double brick garage and carport and a large machinery shed with a stable area, cattle yards with a crush, a loading ramp and a horse-washing bay.
The 2.01 hectare property at 111 Spring Hill Road in Spring Hill is 17 minutes from Blayney and 19 minutes from Orange's CBD.
For sale via Elders Emms Mooney's Ben Redfern it has a guide price of $1.15 million to $1.25 million.
The modern house, built in 2016, has four bedroom and two-bathrooms with classic rural views visible through its many windows.
There are open-plan living areas and a spacious modern kitchen and laundry, a double garage with lots of storage space and a machinery shed.
The alfresco dining area has plenty of space to entertain a large number of people.
The property includes two large paddocks, animal shelters and water access to all paddocks and animal enclosures.
There's also plenty of water storage and a bore.
The large property at 18 Kyeamba Avenue in Lake Albert is about 15 minutes from Wagga has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The two-hectare property is for sale through John Mooney Real Estate's John Mooney with a list price of $2.16 million.
The multi-level family home includes a couple's retreat complete with a large walk-in robe, ensuite and private balcony.
There are several alfresco entertaining and relaxing areas and an inground pool with a swim-up bar and shaded area for the children.
There's also a tennis court and a deck under shady trees alongside the property's dam.
This property also has three sheds, one complete with a mechanic's pit and three-phase power.
Additionally, there is a car hoist and 12 kilowatt solar panels.
I am a writer on the national property team and I cover real estate news in Orange, Bathust, Dubbo, Wagga and the Blue Mountains. I was previously the editor of the Central Western Daily for six years and before that worked as the CWD's chief of staff. During this time I also wrote feature stories for Country Style magazine. Before joining ACM I was a film writer and reviewer at the Sunday Telegraph. I was previously the editor of the film and television magazine Encore and also wrote for Broadcast Engineering News.
