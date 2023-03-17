The scratch of the needle digging into the record for the first song does it for some people. The crackle a Pavlovian signal that something good is to come.
For many, it's the memories a record prompts and for others it's the collecting, but whatever the reasons, this generation loves vinyl and it's now the most-played physical music medium, overtaking CD sales for the first time in the US since 1987.
The same feat was achieved here in Australia and in the UK last year making it official that vinyl is well and truly king again.
More than 41 million vinyl records were sold in the US in 2022, costing $1.2 billion, versus 33 million CDs sold.
Vinyl surpassed CDs in Australia in 2021 with $29.7 million in sales, compared to $24.9 million for CD albums.
Wagga vinyl enthusiast Rickie-Sue King said the sound of a record is "warm" and "it feels like home".
"It sounds better, there's a fuller sound ... when you turn it to MP3 you have to take things out of it and you get an empty sound," she said.
Ms King, 31, has been collecting for 15 years. She got started when her dad gave her his collection and her own collection now stands at 300 records. Bobby Darin, the Hits is her favourite album - it reminds her of being a kid.
"My earliest memory involves road trips with my dad and my brother and we would sing 'Things' by Bobby Darin, just harmonise and sing together, so I've been a lifelong fan," she said.
It's also the tactile nature of a record that makes it special, she said, and being able to physically hold a record is pleasing.
Playing music from records does have a magic quality to it. It makes the ethereal, tangible.
A diamond needle dragged along a vinyl canyon, producing sound waves from the vibrations seems to defy logic.
"The groove you can see on a vinyl record is like a fingerprint of the sound waves captured in a lacquer disc that we call a vinyl record," an article from the London Sound Academy on how vinyl works said.
"These three-dimensional cuts within the spiral groove on the vinyl record are a recording of how the sound waves behave as they move through the air."
Wagga music mainstay Don Tuckwell has the same wonderment about how a record plays. He enthusiastically explains it by drawing the grooves on the back of an old envelope as he discusses vinyl's resurrection. "It's incredible," he said. "It's more magical."
Mr Tuckwell has been in the industry since records became widespread and was there when they appeared to disappear, but he never expected they'd be back.
The owner of Don Tuckewell's Audio stopped selling records for more than a decade, but now sells vinyl, DVDs and CDs in equal measure.
He thinks the resurgence is due to the better quality records, now made mostly on 180g vinyl making them more durable. But also because many albums now only exist as second-hand records.
"There are so many titles that may never surface again," he said.
Owner of Vino and Vinyl Nick Stanbury - a Wagga vinyl DJ - got into records back in 2011 after seeing Stevie Wonder play at a festival and becoming soul-obsessed. He owns upwards of 4000 records and in his fast-paced life, he said vinyl encourages slow, mindful listening.
"With the convenience of streaming, the connection to the music has been a bit lost," he said.
"What I particularly like about vinyl is it forces you to listen to things, you can't just press a button to change songs ... it made me listen to an album in its entirety and those older records, it's how they were put together."
Collector Steve Bandiera, 35, catalogues records at the Curious Rabbit. He loves the feel of the records and said cleaning them and pricing them is immensely satisfying.
"There's two major parts to it, the tactileness, I like handling them, the analogue nature of it," he said
"And you get all the art with it, that's the other big thing. I love when you pick up a record and it has a concept ... you're getting this story and a complete art project."
