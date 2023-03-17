Kooringal Colts paceman Darcy Irvine has declared himself right to play in Saturday's grand final despite falling off a roof a fortnight ago.
Irvine injured his ankle in the mishap after the Colts booked their place in the grand final.
However after putting in plenty of work to get himself right he came through Thursday's training session, his first since the accident, and will take on Wagga City at Robertson Oval.
The Riverina representative feared the worst, despite scans clearing him of any substantial damage, but is thrilled with how it has responded.
"I've been pretty doubtful the whole time but I was always confident I could," Irvine said.
"I just had to put in a fair bit of icing and rehab to get it to where it is now but that's what you do to play in a granny.
"It's pulled up good (after Thursday) so I'm good to go."
The fact he hurt his right foot, rather than his landing foot, is another big positive.
Irvine has spent around four hours each day into his rehab with teammate Daniel Perri, who is a podiatrist, leading the program.
Perri has been named as 12th man, and would have come into the side for the grand final if Irvine was ruled out.
Irvine believes his help, even though it goes against his own personal interests, shows the level of commitment to the club.
"It's pretty handy to have him around as he can strap, look at it and tell me what to do and what not to do," he said.
"He's pretty much given me all the advice and has been good. It just shows the fella he is."
Irvine will line up in his second grand final for Colts on Saturday.
He was part of their line up two years ago when they were bowled out by South Wagga for 64 and it's something he wants to atone for.
"We got touched up in the last one a couple of years ago so it would be good to be on the winning side and get one," Irvine said.
Last time around, Irvine only came into the first grade fold late in the season.
With all the work that he's done not only to get himself fit but throughout the year, the 21-year-old feels it has more significance.
"It means a little bit more as I've been there the whole year training and playing," Irvine said.
"It's going to mean a little bit more just because of the work that has gone into it over the whole season."
Irvine has been a key part of an impressive Colts bowling attack throughout the season.
They've got the side out of a couple of tough situations throughout the season, including defending 143 to progress through to the biggest match of the season.
However he believes batting will be key to their chance of success on Saturday.
"If we can get a good score on the board, 200 plus, with our bowling attack we've seen we can roll through sides," Irvine said.
"If we can post a good total I'll back our bowlers in to get the job done."
