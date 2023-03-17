The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Wagga woman Abbey Webb is a part-owner in Arkansaw Kid, who will contest the $5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 17 2023 - 2:17pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga woman Abbey Webb will be cheering on Arkansaw Kid in Saturday's $5 million Golden Slipper at Rosehill. Picture by Racing Photos

A DECISION to try horse ownership in her own right has paid dividends for Wagga woman Abbey Webb as she dreams of winning Saturday's $5 million Golden Slipper.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.