A DECISION to try horse ownership in her own right has paid dividends for Wagga woman Abbey Webb as she dreams of winning Saturday's $5 million Golden Slipper.
Arkansaw Kid is the first horse Webb has raced in her own right and it has proven a top decision, taking her all the way to the world's richest two-year-old race.
She and her husband Brendon will be trackside at Rosehill on Saturday as the Ben and JD Hayes-trained galloper tries to land one of racing's biggest prizes.
"Brendon's always had an interest in gallopers, had shares in some horses around here and then about two years ago we brought a share in a horse through Lindsay Park Racing with Ben and JD Hayes, which didn't really go anywhere, and from there we became involved in a little bit," Abbey explained.
"How I got involved in this particular horse is a ladies-owned horse. It's through the Inglis Pink Bonus scheme. We were really fortunate his first race in Melbourne last year was one of those bonus races and we picked up a $200,000 bonus, which was lovely.
"Basically one of the PR managers for the stable, Jenny McAlpine, was trying to syndicate this horse to all ladies and we just happened to be in touch with her about some other stuff and she just said do you want a share in this ladies horse and I thought oh this will be my first ever horse I've owned so why not!"
MORE SPORT NEWS
Webb has already been taken on a wonderful ride with Arkansaw Kid.
He came out and won the $500,000 Inglis 2YO on debut and finished third in the group one Black Diamond Stakes at just his third start.
"We won the Inglis race in Melbourne last October on Cox Plate day, that was a two-year-old race, his first ever race," she said.
"He went to another Inglis race in Sydney, which we didn't do any good. We were very fortunate, the horse next to us actually fell in that race so we were very lucky to come through unscathed in that one. And then third in the Blue Diamond three weeks ago."
Arkansaw Kid will be ridden by Jye McNeil on Saturday and is a $41 chance with Bet365.
"Look, he's an outside chance to be honest and we've drawn a wide barrier at 13," Webb said.
"It will be a tough race regardless, these are the best two-year-old horses in the country.
"It's also going to be quite hot in Sydney so I think some of it will be depending how the horses hold up. We haven't raced for three weeks, some of the other horses have raced more recently and whether or not that's a good thing with the heat coming in, I'm not sure.
"It's really exciting, as my husband and I say to each other, people race horses their whole life and never get one in the Golden Slipper so it's very exciting that it's my first horse and we've got there so it's been lots of fun so far."
Webb says it will be an exciting experience, regardless of the result.
"We are, we're really excited," she said.
"Most of the other owners are from Melbourne but they're going. We didn't know anyone beforehand but the stable has been really great, when we've gone to things, they've organised dinners, made sure we've all had tickets to the same rooms at the races so it's been really nice to get to know the other owners so we'll all be together on Saturday, which is very exciting.
"I think it will be just a whole different experience, being there on such a big day like that, being able to go into the mounting yard and all that sort of stuff, being right there will be really exciting."
"The stable, Lindsay Park, and Ben and JD Hayes have a really good opinion of him so if things don't go our way on Saturday there will be plenty more races to come for him I'm sure."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.