Ag College will boast a new-look front row in 2023 as they look to continue their rise back up the Southern Inland ladder.
After being knocked out by eventual grand finalists Griffith by six points in the first week of finals last year, the university club doesn't anticipate too many changes to their line up.
Harry Cooper has joined returning coach Tom Lamond's staff after a serious knee injury while Hamish Spackman has moved away.
However Lamond is confident he's still got some depth at his disposal.
"Pat Lemmich is still there, Alex Meades played second grade last year but it is a SIRU player and (Brumbies) Provincial player and will go to first grade again and we've got a young first year who has turned up and looks to be quite handy," Lamond said.
Hugh Shadwell has impressed among a big contingent of fresh faces at the club.
There has been up to 80 players at training sessions since university returned.
Lamond is also looking forward to seeing what Hugh Parnaby can bring to the club in the second row after playing for Sydney University Colts for the past two seasons.
Ag College played Forbes in a trial at Cootamundra last Saturday.
Lamond was happy with the hit out.
"We had our ones and two squads play against Forbes, the ones squad played really well," he said.
"We've got two new recruits who will push for first grade this year otherwise everyone will be pretty similar to last year's team."
Aggies will have another trial at Boorowa on March 25.
Lamond expects it will be more like a real game experience.
"We're just taking our best 20 to that," Lamond said.
"We're playing against three other university clubs so it should be pretty handy.
"On the same day our second grade squad will go to Cowra to play."
Ag College will then have an in-house trial before the Easter break.
They will host Tumut to start the season on April 15.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
