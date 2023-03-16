Court hears phone messages key part of case against accused ISIS bride

A woman accused of entering and remaining in parts of Syria under the control of the Islamic State terror group has returned to court.
Mariam Raad appeared in person before Magistrate Don McLennan in Young Local Court on Wednesday.
Raad, then 31, was arrested by AFP and NSW Police investigators from the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team in January.
It is alleged Raad, who now lives in Young, went to Syria in early 2014 to join her husband, who left Australia in 2013 and joined Islamic State.
IN OTHER NEWS
During a brief appearance in court, crown prosecutor Conor McCraith requested an extension of service orders to allow time for translations.
"Translations have to be conducted of mobile device messages," he said.
Raad's solicitor appeared via video link and requested the matter be moved to a location where they could represent her in person.
The solicitor also asked that Raad be excused from attending court on the next occasion if legally represented.
Raad's bail was continued and the case will next be mentioned in Goulburn Local Court on May 10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
A local with a love of local news reporting for the people across the Hilltops and Weddin areas.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.