Familiar face in charge of SIRU rep program

Michael Kanck is looking to keep Southern Inland's impressive representative streak going.
Kanck has stepped up to lead the men's representative program in 2023.
Southern Inland won an 11th straight Brumbies Provincial Tournament in Wagga last year, but only by the barest of margins.
The former Wagga City coach is looking forward to a new challenge.
"I think being part of rugby at a lot of different levels and areas in the zone this is something I haven't done before and a new challenge," Kanck said.
"We've got some new faces in the management so I think it's wiping the slate clean in a way while also taking on some advice from previous coaches. We've got the skills to put our own flavour and spin on what we think the rep program should look like."
Kanck believes what it looks like depends on those looking to nominate to be part of the program this season.
He hopes that will help maintain the region's proud representative record.
"It builds a bit more pressure with a new team coming in with big performance shoes to fill and we don't know what Monaro is going to bring to the table and just have to make sure we are prepared," Kanck said.
Tom Lamond will work as Kanck's assistant with Nyle Barwick the manager.
Meanwhile Mark Macarthur is back for a second season as women's coach.
After just going down last year, he hopes working with the Brumbies Super W side can help strengthen the squad and the pathway.
"We want to see what they are achieving at that level and bring it back to our level," Macarthur said.
"That way it gives the girls a bit more of an opportunity to get up there."
There was plenty of Southern Inland representation in the initial Brumbies squad and Macarthur wants to help reduce the difference in standards to allow for more to reach their true potential.
Tom Jennings is his assistant coach with Crystal Atkinson the manager.
The representative program is set to follow the traditional format this year, with games against both Monaro and South Coast for the men as well as a combined team taking on Southern Inland in the women.
This year's Brumbies Provincial Championship will be in Goulburn over the June long weekend.
