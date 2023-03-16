Wagga City has made the tough decision to head into the Wagga Cricket grand final without one of their most damaging batsmen.
After being unavailable for last week's win over South Wagga, Ben Turner has not been recalled to the side for the grand final against Kooringal Colts at Robertson Oval on Saturday.
Instead the Cats have made just one change with Jon Nicoll, who was at a family wedding, replacing his brother Scott after last week's win.
Captain-coach Josh Thompson admitted it was a tough call to make at training on Thursday night.
"It's a no brainer to bring Jon back in but going without Richie (Turner) is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make," Thompson said.
"With everyone's effort over the weekend everyone is in the right frame of mind at the moment and knows what is at the end of the rainbow.
"I can't fault everyone's work ethic this week and last week so we're happy to go forward with what we've got."
Turner was among the competition's top 20 runscorers this season with 176 runs at an average of 26.57 and only scored less than 22 once.
Kooringal Colts have made a big selection move of their own with Mat Etchells coming back into the side.
Etchells also missed their win over Cats to go straight through to the decider.
However he comes in for Cooper Manson.
Colts coach Keenan Hanigan elected for some more experience.
"Etch was away for the first semi and it probably came down to performances after that," Hanigan said.
"We thought Etch probably gives us a little bit more with the bat and in the field so we leant that way unfortunately for Coops.
"He's still training, doing extras and will still be part of the day and that's the main thing."
However Darcy Irvine looks set to take his place in their line up despite injuring his ankle after their finals win.
He was put through a fitness test at training on Thursday and is expected to be right to play.
"He hasn't trained for the last two weeks and he's quietly confident," Hanigan said.
