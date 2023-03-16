WAGGA trainer Cindy Browne took great delight in Backwater Trader producing a first-up victory at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Backwater Trader ($13) unleashed an impressive turn of foot to put her rivals away and claim victory in the Sheathers Painting & Decorating Class Two & Above Benchmark 58 Handicap (1000m).
With a strong pace put on up front, apprentice jockey Hannah Williams hooked Backwater Trader to the extreme outside and she put her rivals away in the space of 100 metres.
Backwater Trader stormed to the front by the 300 metre mark and raced away to score by two and a quarter lengths.
Browne, who only has Backwater Trader racing, has only been training since the start of 2021 and now has four winners from 30 starters.
MORE SPORT NEWS
Backwater Trader looked a picture and Browne was not surprised by the first-up victory.
"No, not really. The barrier was a bit of a worry but we're used to not drawing gates. He's so unlucky with his gate draws," Browne said.
"I was probably a little bit worried first-up that he might have just petered out at the end but with the way he's been this last week, he's been quite happy.
"He always looks good. He's flashy, he loves it."
Patience also paid off for Browne.
"I had him ready to go and we went this way but we had a few hiccups, he whacked his leg and been silly in the box so we just gave him time, waited," she said
Fellow backmarker Magic Jack ($5.00) ran second, with early pacesetter Mooshaka ($2.35) holding on for third spot.
Having worked in the industry for some time, Browne is relishing the chance to train in her own right.
"I'm loving it. He's such an honest horse," Browne said.
"Having Bek (Prest) ride him work and working for Tim (Donnelly), it's awesome.
"At the moment I've got him in work, I've had a baby just come in and I've got another one in the paddock."
The remaining two races were delayed at Wagga after a race fall. Brendan Ward was taken to hospital with shoulder pain, while Quayde Krogh fortunately walked away unscathed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.