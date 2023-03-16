Allamby looks to keep up winning streak

A refreshed Master Gouda is chasing a hat-trick of wins at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
After spending most of his career racing in Sydney, the six-year-old seems to be relishing the move home.
He's won his last two starts at Junee and Temora in the past two weeks and Junee trainer-driver Trevor Allamby is hoping for more of the same on the bigger circuit.
"He's trained on pretty well and he's pretty fresh," Allamby said.
"He's had a couple of good runs."
After returning home, Allamby gave Master Gouda a couple of runs before tipping him out to coincide with harvest.
However he believes the break has done him wonders.
"We decided he might suit the racing here a bit better so we brought him back and he was a little bit stale so we gave him a spell over Christmas while we were harvesting and he's come back a lot brighter," Allamby said.
"Hopefully he keeps going."
Allamby also lines up the consistent Jumbo Jim.
The seven-year-old only started racing last year but has one win and 10 placings to his credit from 19 starts.
Seven of them are seconds.
Allamby expects the big horse will be around the mark again.
"Jumbo just keeps getting second for us and getting close," he said.
"He should run a nice race.
"He's a fantastic horse as he will give you his best each time he goes on the track."
