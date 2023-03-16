The Daily Advertiser
Allamby looks to keep up winning streak

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 5:00pm
Peter McRae will take the reins as Master Gouda chases a third straight win when he lines up at Riverina Paceway on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

A refreshed Master Gouda is chasing a hat-trick of wins at Riverina Paceway on Friday.

