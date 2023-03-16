Kiwis look to rise to challenge with Southcity

Southcity's two new imports are looking to make an impact in Group Nine.
The Bulls have brought Klayton Waikato and Josh Afamasaga across from New Zealand as they look to climb back up the Group Nine ladder.
Afamasaga, a front rower, only arrived in Wagga this week.
With plenty of size on his side, he is hoping to put himself to the test in a new environment.
"Aussie league is pretty up there compared to New Zealand so I thought it would be a good chance to see what's it is like, get a bit of experience and try to up my game where I can coming up against some better players," Afamasaga said.
"It's been good."
Afamasaga has moved his young family to Australia as well but his two children will stay in Melbourne.
He's hoping the sacrifice will be worthwhile.
"It is a massive sacrifice and with the kids being there and missing me every single day has been hard and I'm trying to make it worth it," Afamasaga said.
"Hopefully I can get the results from being here."
Waikato has experience in the Fox Memorial competition and brings some versatility to the Bulls.
He's played mostly in the halves in New Zealand before making a switch to fullback.
Waikato is hoping his running game will be good attribute for Southcity.
"Footy here is like the top of the world," Waikato said.
"I just want to improve my skills, meet new people and I thought I'd take the opportunity with two hands.
"The Bulls have definitely given me a good opportunity and I thought I had nothing to lose and everything to gain."
They add to a number of familiar faces returning to the club including James Morgan, Maleke Morris, Rhys Weldon, Josh Siegwalt and Mitch Bennett returning from Brothers while Luke Gladman has also come across looking for a first grade opportunity.
The Bulls will host Coogee in a trial at Parramore Park on Saturday.
However they will be without captain-coach Kyle McCarthy and Morgan due to representative duties.
McCarthy is pleased with how things are shaping.
"We've got a lot more depth, which is good," McCarthy said. "The quality at training has been good too and we were missing about four or five at West Wyalong but it wasn't too bad a performance against a good Canberra team.
"Hopefully we can build into things."
Due to Brothers withdrawing from first grade, Southcity still has a long time to prepare for their first game - the round three clash with Kangaroos on May 6.
