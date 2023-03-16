Starr ready for busy weekend across two sports

Win, lose or draw Kooringal Colts captain Hamish Starr will have little time to celebrate.
In what shapes as a massive weekend for the talented sportsman, Starr lines up in the Wagga Cricket grand final on Saturday before making the trip to Wollongong to tackle Northern Rivers in the Country Championships semi-final on Sunday.
Starr then adds a trip to Noumea on Monday to the mix as well.
He's hoping he will have plenty to celebrate by then.
"It is a very busy weekend," Starr said.
"Hopefully we'll be celebrating a premiership and I'll have to cap myself on how hard I can celebrate."
Starr has stepped into the captaincy role this season.
It's been a season of ups and downs highlighted by becoming the first team to get the better of Wagga City this season to go straight through to the grand final.
Starr believes their best is yet to come.
"It's a promising sign that we're in a grand final and I still don't think we've played our best cricket," he said.
"I think bowling all year we've probably been on the money, fielding has been up and down, but the last couple of weeks have been pretty good and we've taken most of our chances and created some we were probably missing out on earlier in the year with a few run outs and a couple of special catches to get us into the grand final but I think it's all comes down to our batting.
"In the last couple of weeks blokes have tried to put a bit more ownership on it, especially in that semi against Cats I know we definitely put a lot more ownership on our wicket.
"We probably got lucky, as you're not going to win many games at Robbo against the top team with 140 on the board so it will be interesting to see how the boys step up this week.
"We've been working as a batting unit for the last couple of weeks to try to identify plans and strategies on how to get ourselves down the other end and adapt to Robbo as the shot at Robbo isn't the big, blazing cover drive, it's just the one where you get yourself in a position to just get in into the gap as the outfield is that quick it helps you out."
Starr was part of their last grand final appearance two seasons ago.
It didn't end well and the nine-wicket loss to South Wagga is part of their driving force this time around.
"Getting rolled for 64 wasn't the best way and there are still a few boys from that grand final side that are itching to get out there and rectify what we did a few years ago," Starr said.
