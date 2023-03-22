The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Nsw Election

Wagga's rental crisis threatens homelessness for young families

Dan Holmes
By Dan Holmes
Updated March 22 2023 - 9:41pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renter Belinda Lansdell and her two girls Lillian and Paige Lansdell are a week away from the end of a fixed term lease with nowhere to go. Picture supplied.

Renter Belinda Lansdell is facing an abyss of uncertainty.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Holmes

Dan Holmes

Journalist

Dan is a local news Journalist with the Daily Advertiser. He is the winner of 2022's Ossie award for domestic and family violence reporting, and interested economics, politics, and culture. Tips and pitches to: dan.holmes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.