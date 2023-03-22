Labor seek to replace no grounds evictions with a clearly outlined set of principles upon which an eviction can be made, with reasonable justifications to be determined by an independent rental commissioner. The Coalition are advocating and increase in notice for people on fixed term leases, replacing them with a set of "reasonable grounds" to be determined by community consultation. The Greens similarly seek to end no grounds evictions, but it is not clear what, if anything, will be considered reasonable grounds for eviction under their proposal.

