JOCKEY Billy Owen believes Wagga galloper Burrandana has the ability to win this year's $500,000 Country Championships Final.
To do that, Burrandana needs to win the $150,000 Southern Country Championships Wild Card (1400m) at Goulburn on Friday.
Owen will partner the Peter Morgan-trained four-year-old for the third time under race conditions on Friday.
He won second-up on the horse this preparation and was then aboard when he narrowly missed automatic entry to the final by running a barnstorming third in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier (1400m) last month.
The Gundagai product is an unabashed fan of Burrandana, who has won three of his five career starts.
"You know what, I actually said I know he's only a class three horse but he's the type of horse that, I know he's still not qualified for the final, but he could win the final. Just the way he races," Owen said.
"There's always high pressure in these races and I just think he's the sort of horse that would suit the way these races are run.
"(Thursday) is not going to be any different, we've just got to try and get the result and get him to Randwick."
Burrandana made up enormous ground in the qualifier at Albury last month, providing further proof to his ability.
Owen said the run was as good as it looked.
"It was massive obviously," he said.
"From that gate, I said to Pete before the race, it would be nice to have two, three or four behind us and he actually just said 'no', he said go back and ride for luck.
"We had to come from last and I tried to ride for luck as long as I could but in the end I had to peel him out and he only got into his work the last 150. It was a massive run.
"As good as it was to run third, it's just a shame we missed out by that one spot."
Burrandana was backed into favouritism as soon as TAB went up with a market on Wednesday. He's the $5.00 TAB favourite in a competitive field.
Southern District is well-represented in the wild card with Albury trainers Ron Stubbs and Donna Scott providing the remaining four runners.
Stubbs has Tap 'N' Run ($13) and Baledon ($15), while Scott has Gusonic ($13) and Clever Art ($23).
Owen expects Burrandana to settle closer than he did in the heat now he's come up with barrier 10.
"I haven't spoken to Pete yet but we won't have him out of his comfort zone but we certainly won't be coming from last," he said.
"When I won on him, he was actually fourth or fifth in the run, obviously it wasn't as big of a field and there was a lot less pressure in that class one. Like I said, I won't have him out of his comfort zone but if we've got four or five, if not six behind us turning into the straight, I definitely think he's good enough."
Morgan's long-time client Geoff Miller races Burrandana along with David Lloyd. Burrandana is out of Cha Cha Dancer, who Morgan trained, and has produced Zarlu, Rusty's Delight and Jag.
Regardless of how he performs at Goulburn, Owen believes the future is bright for Burrandana.
"Even the day I won on him, I know he only just got there late but he had so much more on that field, it wasn't funny," he said.
"It's hard to explain. I think running him in that good race, the heat, it just showed that he is up to it.
"If he had of run home into sixth or seventh, you probably just say righto we'll put him in the paddock and go again next year but the way he's going, I highly doubt he'll be eligible next year."
