The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Top jockey Billy Owen hopes Burrandana can qualify for Country Championships final with victory in the southern wild card at Goulburn

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gundagai's own Billy Owen (pictured) is keen to get Burrandana into the Country Championships Final with victory at Goulburn on Friday. Picture by Les Smith

JOCKEY Billy Owen believes Wagga galloper Burrandana has the ability to win this year's $500,000 Country Championships Final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.