Football Wagga will meet to discuss the future of Henwood Park's seniors after the club approached them with low registration concerns.
Henwood Park president Tony Dobbin said the club has entered open talks with Football Wagga after realising they would be unable to field four senior men's sides as they have in previous seasons.
"We went straight to Football Wagga and said this is the issue we've got, can we work something out," Dobbin said.
"We are seeking help from them to work out what we can do, but we're certainly not dictating to them saying this is what you must let us do, it's in their hands, they are the governing body, so we'll work with them and see how we go."
Football Wagga president Paul Galloway said the board is yet to meet in relation to Henwood Park's concerns, but understand the club may struggle to field even a second team.
With uncertainty as to how the board will act, Galloway believes the club may not be forced to nominate in the first grade Pascoe Cup.
"Under the rules you do have to nominate from the first grade down, but there are gaps within the competition as well, so I think at the moment we'll sit down with the rest of the board and look at what Henwood Park has got, what the current competition looks like, and find what the solution looks like," Galloway said.
"They've stated they don't have enough players to fulfil all four grades of men's football this season."
Henwood Park nominated teams for all four senior men's grades in 2022, peaking with a second on the ladder finish in fourth grade.
With some senior players already paid registration to play with the club in 2023, the Hawks put a call out in February desperately seeking senior coaches.
Galloway said that Football Wagga is aware of committed players and will consider them when making their decision.
"They do have a number of players registered and ready to play at the senior level, so for us what we need to do is work out how that fits into the competition structure, how that impacts on the competition for 2023, and whether the competition will change," Galloway said.
"At a much broader scale what we're more concerned about is the club itself and it's future, and for the current players who are registered for Henwood Park and want to play with that club.
"I'm pretty positive that we can sort out some sort of resolution."
Both Galloway and Dobbin acknowledged that clubs experience ebbs and flows in registrations.
Owning complacency from within the club, Dobbin said Henwood Park has never found itself in this situation and is doing what they can to find a way to move forward that benefits themselves, Football Wagga, and their competition clubs
"We are struggling with senior numbers. It's not where we want to be, and we are apologetic to both Football Wagga and the other clubs in the competition, it's not something we've done deliberately, it's just the circumstances that have occurred to us," Dobbin said.
"We're basically saying mea culpa, and it's mea culpa to the football community and our registered players, but we're in a strong situation in terms of our junior numbers.
"So this season may look different to how it has in the past but we're in no way, shape, or form, at risk of collapsing."
Galloway expects Football Wagga will have a decision on how the club can nominate in the next week.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
