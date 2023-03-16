They've not lost a game yet this year, but Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Dane Fuller isn't feeling cocky as they prepare for their top of the table clash with Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong on Friday.
Ganmian, also undefeated, have been front runners of the Southern NSW Women's league for years, and Fuller isn't underestimating them.
Playing home at Crossroads Oval, Fuller expects the game to have a finals-feel with large crowds anticipated for both sides.
"One of the good things that I've seen over the last two years is the support we do get out at Crossroads on a Friday night, that's usually a big crowd and I know Ganmain are football mad as well, so I expect them to travel across as well, it's only down the road so it should be a nice, big crowd," Fuller said.
Finding space and controlled ball movement will be a focus for the Demons.
Fuller said the game sense of his players has been improving week on week but that panic set in at times in their round six game against CSU last week.
"When we're really really challenged, that's when we learn the most, and then we can sit back and point things out in the game and do that assessment," he said.
"Last weekend CSU were tremendous in terms of their pressure around the footy and our girls really got a taste of what it's like to be under the pump for a full game."
It's not just Fuller expecting a good contest on Friday evening, but Lions coach Luke Walsh also anticipating a tight game.
"Collingullie are obviously a good side too going through undefeated, they've obviously got some good players and they're getting their hands on the footy and giving themselves enough opportunity to score and get winning scores," Walsh said.
"I don't think it'll be like the games we've played so far, we're definitely going to have our work cut out for us.
"I'm just looking forward to how the girls go with a quality opposition and under pressure."
Walsh said his side will need to focus on moving the ball smoothly to their inside 50 to generate strong scoring opportunities.
The winner will finish a game clear on top of the Pool A ladder.
Pool A: Collingullie-Glenfield Park v Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong at Crossroads Oval. North Wagga v Griffith at Apex Park. Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes v Charles Sturt University at Mangoplah Sports Ground.
Pool B: Wagga Tigers v Coolamong at Kindra Park. Narrandera v Turvey Park at Narrandera Sportsground. Temora v Brookedale at Nixon Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
