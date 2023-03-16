Rhys Jones has been appointed as head coach for Leeton United's Leonard Cup side.
Leading Leeton's men's first grade side to a Pascoe Cup win last year, Jones said he's excited to take on a new challenge at the club.
The women's side won just one game in 2022 and with a wealth of new players Jones said he has no expectations for what is to come.
"I like a challenge, last year was a challenge with the first grade boys and I know the women's is going to be a different challenge," Jones said.
"They've been competitive in certain games the last few years but they've always struggled fitness wise and there's seven new players in the squad, a few of them haven't played before so it's a bigger challenge again but it's one I'm looking forward to and one I think I can do well at."
Beginning their pre-season significantly earlier than previous years, Jones has been pleased with the development of the squad over the summer.
New players have eased well into the side and Jones hopes all his players enjoy their season above anything else.
"I know the last few years, a couple of them haven't really enjoyed it, with a lot of new players I want them to enjoy it and come back, and if they come back with a couple more friends, then obviously Leeton women's football will go in the right direction," he said.
Last year Jones felt the side was competitive, holding their own against competition front runners but were let down by fitness.
"They held (the opposition) out for a while and it was only in the last 20 minutes of the game when they'd get run over because it was more a fitness thing, they were just fitter than our girls were," he said.
Jones said he plans to give the side their first run of the year in an intraclub game with their men's grades.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
