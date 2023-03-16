A NEW coach, game plan and his hardest pre-season yet has Harry Perryman entering the new AFL season with high hopes for Greater Western Sydney (GWS).
Perryman and the Giants will get their 2023 campaign underway when they host Adelaide at Giants Stadium on Sunday.
It has been a period of great change at GWS over the off-season as new coach Adam Kingsley arrived from Richmond, marking a new dawn at the club after 10 years under Leon Cameron.
While the Giants slumped to finish 16th last year, Perryman is confident they can quickly bounce back.
"We've definitely got a lot of belief inside the four walls," Perryman said.
"Over pre-season we've been training well but it obviously means nothing until the games start so we know we've got a good game plan, a new system but there's no reason why it can't click early in the year and obviously get a couple of wins early on the board and build some momentum from there.
"You see what Collingwood and the likes did last year, we've definitely got a lot of belief and we've still got a very good list, hopefully it all clicks for us in the early rounds and we can build a bit of momentum, hopefully get a bit of luck with a few injuries and there's no reason why we can't jump up the ladder."
Having only played off in an AFL grand final in 2019, Perryman believes the Giants can be back among the finals action this year.
"I think every year you've got to be hoping for finals, if you're not there's no point playing," he said.
"We've definitely got no ceiling on it and we'll see where it takes us really.
"If we can all buy in to what we're trying to achieve, playing our role, playing to the system then there's no reason why we can't play finals and win finals so that's definitely the aim."
The new system has been put in place by Kingsley, a man who has enjoyed no shortage of success during his time at AFL level.
Perryman likes the impact Kingsley has had on the Giants already.
"He's been real good," he said.
"The boys have really liked what he's brought to the table around the club, just a few little different tweaks and that around the game plan and training.
"Everyone's been really up and about at the club. He's obviously bought a bit of that Richmond stuff as well and put a few different spins on it himself. It's been a good mixture.
"I'm definitely very optimistic with what we've got and the new style and new coaches, it's been a real good fresh approach from them."
Perryman has been used in a number of roles by the Giants during his 86-game career so far and is happy to continue doing whatever is required.
He expects his role will be through the midfield to start with.
"I'm not too sure, I've been training with the midfield so a bit more in there but I've done that over previous years and then played back so we'll see what happens," he said.
"It would be nice to play a bit of midfield but at the same time, I'm pretty happy to fill a hole wherever the team needs me."
He said a big pre-season has given he and his teammates a good grounding for the year ahead.
"It's been solid, I feel as though it's been probably the hardest one since I've been here over the seven years," he said.
"It's been a bit of a jump on previous years so the boys are in good shape and hopefully ready to launch into the season."
