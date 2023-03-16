The Daily Advertiser
Home/National Sport/AFL

Harry Perryman says finals are possible for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) on the back of a pre-season full of change

MM
By Matt Malone
March 16 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Perryman in action for Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in the AFL practice match against Gold Coast earlier this month. Picture by Matt King

A NEW coach, game plan and his hardest pre-season yet has Harry Perryman entering the new AFL season with high hopes for Greater Western Sydney (GWS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.