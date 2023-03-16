Second medal win the big focus for Thompson

Josh Thompson has already had one big win this week but is chasing more.
After taking out the Brian Lawrence Medal on Monday night, the Wagga City captain-coach has his sights on a bigger prize on Saturday.
The Cats are looking to go one better than last season when they take on Kooringal Colts in the grand final.
It's the one thing Thompson really wants to win.
"What you play for at the end of the year is the premiership medal and we're going to do everything in our power to make sure we are all ready," Thompson said.
"Everyone is up for what is going to be the biggest game of the year. This is the main medal you want to play for."
Thompson extended Wagga City's impressive record with nine of the last people to come out on top in Wagga's big award from the club.
It's something he knows he will look back on proudly, but it isn't all he wants to take out of the season.
Kooringal are the only team to get the better of Wagga City so far this season.
They scored 10 wins from as many matches in the regular season before coming unstuck against Colts in the first week of finals.
They responded with a narrow win over South Wagga to set up a rematch.
Getting that finals win over Colts is something the club really wants, especially after going down to them in the 2021 preliminary final.
"It's definitely something we've been thinking about especially as in a prelim final a couple of years ago they flogged us when I was away at my brother-in-law and sister-in-law's wedding," Thompson said.
"It is definitely in the forefront of my mind and I personally think we owe them one.
"Everyone in our club is going to be up for the challenge this weekend."
Thompson is looking for a better batting effort to ensure they come out on top on Saturday.
It's been the club's strength in the past, and the all-rounder wants to ensure they get things right on the big day.
"We just have to bat better, in previous years it was our batting that has always kept us together but at the moment our batting is just failing and it seems to be stupid mistakes - runs outs, game awareness and things you can really control with your own mind.
"I think if we really think about what is going on between overs and really take a grasp of where we are in the game I think we can put in a much better batting performance in against these guys."
