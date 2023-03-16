There's a little under 10 days left until state election day, but people will start choosing their candidates very soon as pre-polling opens this Saturday, March 18.
Avoiding election day queues is becoming increasingly popular and experts expect the number of eager beavers to rise this year.
The NSW Electoral Commission predicts 30 per cent of the 5.5 million registered voters to vote in pre-polling this year, and 7 per cent by post.
In the 2019 state election, only 29,696 of the total 50,185 votes counted in Wagga voted on election day.
Postal votes counted in at 1365, while 14,688 people voted early at pre-polling.
Here's a guide to where and how you can cast your vote for the 2023 NSW state election early.
Pre-polling stations:
Wagga voters can head to 53 Berry Street in the city and cast their early votes form March 18 through to election eve, March 24.
The pre-polling site is open Monday to Wednesday and Friday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8.00pm and 9.00am to 5.00pm on Saturday.
The official polling day for the 2023 NSW state election takes place on March 25.
Voters can also head to the Glenfield Park Scout Hall, 59 Dalman Parkway.
Glenfield Park polling station is open Monday to Wednesday 8:30am - 5:30pm, Thursday 8:30am to 8:00pm , Friday 8:30am to 6:00pm and Saturday 9:00am to 6:00pm
You can vote early if you:
For more information visit the NSW Electoral Commission website.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
