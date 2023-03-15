COLLINGULLIE footballer Matt Kennedy will enter Thursday night's AFL season opener with a focus on 'embracing the moment' as the Blues look to kickstart their year with victory over Richmond.
More than 90,000 fans are expected to pack the MCG on Thursday night for the AFL's annual season opener where Kennedy will play a big part inside Carlton's engine room.
The 25-year-old enters the new season on back of his best year yet and is excited for what lies ahead as Carlton look to return to finals football and beyond.
Kennedy is pumped for the big game but is insistent on taking in the occasion, as he appreciates the opportunity he gets at the elite level.
"There's definitely been a big build up but we're just focused on the things that we can control," Kennedy told The Daily Advertiser on Wednesday.
"You've got to see it as a bit of a privilege, I think, to be able to play in these big games. Appreciate the fans and the sport, the fans for coming and getting around you, but I think everyone's just excited for the footy season to start, I know I'm excited, and it's a great opportunity in front of I think they're saying 90,000 plus, it's sort of a dream come true really, you dream of things like this as a kid."
Kennedy is entering his sixth season at Carlton and has only played in the round one clash against Richmond on two previous occasions and on one of those he suffered a game-ending injury early on.
Kennedy is keen to make sure he embraces the occasion.
"I've definitely learnt just to embrace it a bit more," he said.
"I remember my first game for Carlton, it was almost 90,000 at the 'G and I tried not to let them distract me too much and I probably didn't take it all in and embrace that moment enough.
"I really just try and enjoy the moments that come along because you never know when they're going to finish so I'm looking forward to running out and being able to take in that crowd and just that aura of the MCG, a packed MCG Thursday night season opener.
"I consider myself pretty fortunate so I'm excited to get out there, embrace the moment and then once the ball is bounced, it's just another game of footy and you get stuck into it."
Carlton stumbled towards the end of last season to miss finals by one spot. Many are tipping the Blues to climb the ladder this year and return to September action for the first time since 2013.
Kennedy wants to be part of that and says the Blues are putting no limits on what can be achieved.
"You definitely don't put a ceiling on it," he said.
"It's one of those cliché answers but it's week by week.
"I think internally we have a lot of expectation and goals we want to achieve for sure but the reality is you can't look too far ahead because you lose sight of what's in front of you and right now that's Richmond round one at the MCG so we'll keep a pretty narrow focus but I think everyone's just motivated for success really.
"When you've got all people buying in, every week, instilling good habits and good culture around the club I think the results tend to take care of themselves.
"We've spoken a lot at pre-season about raising our floor, in terms of just being a bit more consistent.
"I think our best is good enough to beat any side on any given day, it's just consistency around that so we've gone to work pretty hard during the pre-season around raising our floor in terms of our habits, the way we train, our professional habits I guess and I think everyone's just excited to see what happens because you never really know. Everyone starts off on an even playing field and we go from there."
Kennedy's season last year came to an early end courtesy of a lisfranc injury to his foot. The surgery that followed delayed his start to pre-season but he is ready to roll for another big season.
"It was obviously a bit of a delayed pre-season through the surgery at the backend of last year but I'm pretty keen to play with a lot of confidence again," he said.
"Last year was one of my more consistent years, I think I'll take a lot of confidence from that but I really want to keep growing as a player, just focus on my strengths really, that's probably the inside, hunt element and then still being able to work on getting forward and hitting the scoreboard and be quite a damaging player.
"I'll continue to focus on my strengths, but keep it pretty simple I think. I play my best footy when I keep it pretty simple and that's in and around the contest so I'll keep it simple, as well as try to add a few strings to my bow with going forward and maybe that finishing.
"It will very much be the same, there's no need to overcomplicate things."
