Balls were dropped and patience was tested in round two of the Hardy Shield at Parramore Park on Wednesday.
A tight game between Mater Dei Catholic College and Wagga High School saw push and shove in the first half erupt in the second as Mater Dei continued to hold a narrow 8-6 lead.
Captain McKinley Hamblin said he was pleased with how his side handled themselves during the game and the way they defended their mistakes.
"We didn't play to our strengths, we had a couple of silly errors but we defended them," Hamblin said.
"We need to bring our strengths together and string them down the field next week."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
The Catholic boys came out of the gates strong and looked poised to score in the opening minutes but a fumbled ball held them back. It wouldn't be the last of the game either, with the side struggling with their grip all afternoon.
An outstanding individual effort from Abdul Conteh helped set up Blaine Speers to score on the next tackle.
Unable to convert, Mater Dei found themselves up 8-0 late in the half.
A knock on from the kick gifted Wagga High the ball within ten of their scoring line but a forward pass robbed them of their chance.
Mater Dei looked ready to score a third time after the halftime siren but outstanding defence from Wagga High kept them to just two tries before the break.
An early try and conversion in the second from Angus Clarke put Wagga High back in the game, now trailing 8-6.
As pressure built for both sides, push and shove became more, with a brawl in the second half resulting in Wagga High's Justin Mitchell being sent for ten after back chatting the referee.
Mater Dei coach Sam Bailey said he is hoping to see improvement in his side next week, but was pleased with how they held themselves in hot and tense conditions.
"We take our school values into any sport we play and I'm proud of how the boys handled that, and that's footy, sometimes that happens and emotions get heightened and hits go wrong," Bailey said.
Bailey was particularly pleased with the younger players in his side who stepped up well in the game.
"We've got five or six year 10 and 11s feeding into a few seniors who haven't even played before this year," he said.
Hamblin said it's pleasing to see there's a good future for football within the school with young talent coming through.
"It's a good chance for young guys to fill in with the old guys who have been playing for four years, and start those chapters for themselves," Bailey said.
The dropped balls continued in the second game, when Kildare Catholic College ran away with an 18-0 win over Kooringal High School.
Captain Brayden O'Reilly said there's plenty of room for improvement, with the side struggling to keep their hands on the ball.
"Our ball security was pretty week. I think the ball was a bit slippery, both teams were dropping the ball but I think next time we see them we'll be a bit more intense," O'Reilly said.
MATER DEI 8 (B Speers, L Press tries) d WAGGA HIGH 6 (A Clarke try; A Clarke goal) at Parramore Park.
KILDARE 18 (A Williams, W Field, D Odeyera, J Bevan tries; C Benson goal) d KOORINGAL HIGH 0 at Parramore Park.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.