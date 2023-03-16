A unique event will be held at the CSU Riverina Playhouse this weekend bringing together opera, live chamber music and shadow puppetry.
Channelling the medieval Egyptian tradition, CSU academic Associate Professor Sam Bowker will be directing 'The Alchemist's Jar', based on 'The Stone Jar' by Riverina author Christopher Halburd with original illustrations by artist Tracey Jones.
It will feature the operatic voices of Melinda Bowker and Erin Brown, accompanied by live music by the Assai Quartet of the Riverina Conservatorium of Music.
Mr Bowker said shadow puppetry was once a common form of street theatre in Egypt that was superseded eventually by radio and television in the 1950s.
"They were a street art ... we're doing an experimental one in the spirit of an Egyptian alleyway," he said.
Academics have the scripts of many of the original medieval plays, but the accompanying puppets remain unknown, Mr Bowker said.
And vice versa, there are many puppets remaining with no stories attached.
"So in this play we're creating new puppets based on real old ones, to write a totally new story inspired by the earlier stories," he said.
The intricate hand-sized puppets will be operated by Mr Bowker on the stage.
With the help of a head lamp, he'll cast the shadows onto a sheet which will then be projected onto the large screen bringing the puppets to life as eight-feet tall characters.
The show is an extension of Mr Bowker's research, he said, but more importantly showcases the collaborative nature of the Wagga arts scene.
"I want Wagga's arts scene to realise how deeply interconnected it is and that collaboration is unique in regional Australia," he said.
"We can do things that the world cities don't even think of out because we have the networks and the small communities that want to work together."
The show premiers at 7pm Friday March 17, with a Saturday Matinee at 11am on March 18, and the Finale on Saturday March 18 at 7pm.
Tickets are $20 or $15 concession.
The Alchemist's Jar is a Green Beetle Company production supported by Wagga City Council's community events grant program.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
