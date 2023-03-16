The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
What's on

The Alchemist's Jar brings medievel Egyptian shadow puppetry to Wagga

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
March 16 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CSU academic Associate Professor Sam Bowker brings 'The Alchemists' Jar to the CSU Riverina playhouse stage. Picture by Madleine Begley

A unique event will be held at the CSU Riverina Playhouse this weekend bringing together opera, live chamber music and shadow puppetry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.