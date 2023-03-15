Motorists have raised serious concerns about the safety of a key thoroughfare between Wagga and a Riverina town with one commuter labelling it a death trap.
Gobbagombalin resident and principal at Coolamon's St Michael's Primary School Brendan Flanagan travels along the Coolamon Road every day and said the road is in a dangerous state of disrepair.
"There are about four spots [within the Wagga LGA] where a death is waiting to happen," Mr Flanagan said.
He said one of these was particularly bad with a "canyon that extends across the road with a bend just after it," he said.
Mr Flanigan said one of the danger spots north of Downside was particularly bad.
"The whole road has sort of collapsed in and it stretches right across to the other side of the road," he said.
He has seen a Pantech truck "almost get up on two wheels from the wobbles of hitting it at speed."
Mr Flanagan said council put roadworks signs up at key sections of the road months ago and believes council has "no intention of actually doing the [repairs]."
He said people see the signs day in and day out, and after so long without action they are now being ignored.
"They lose their effect after however many months - it's been at least six months," he said.
"They will be sitting there for 12 months, two or even three years. I suppose it's not a priority for Wagga council because it's servicing Coolamon. But the fact is, it is an obligation for them because it's their road."
Wagga City Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner acknowledged the "localised pavement failures" on the stretch of road, but hit back at the claims, saying the council has been hard at work conducting a heavy backlog of road repairs right across the region.
"Council's teams have been working through a backlog of both temporary and more long-term repairs to roads across our LGA," Mr Faulkner said.
He said in the past two months alone, council has conducted rehabilitation and repair works on 14 segments of road totalling 18.5km across the LGA costing $8.5 millon, on top of $1 million of flood repair works.
In some good news, Mr Faulkner said the council is set to commence "heavy patching of 10 pavement failures on Coolamon Road" as soon as next week if the good weather holds up.
"Council asks that motorists drive to the conditions, noting our road network is going through a significant program of repair and rehabilitation, and there will be problem areas across the network until crews can catch up on the volume of work that is required."
