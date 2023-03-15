COROWA trainer Geoff Duryea and connections of star sprinter Front Page have four million reasons to consider a trip to Perth.
Front Page has been offered a spot in the brand new $4 million The Quokka (1200m) at Ascot on April 15.
The offer came after Front Page produced another strong performance at group one level, this time finishing eighth, beaten just over two lengths by In Secret, in the $1.5 million Newmarket Handicap (1200m) at Flemington.
The first-up effort came on the back of finishing last preparation with a 10th placing in the $3 million Champions Sprint (1200m), where he was beaten just a length and a half.
The Quokka is a brand new $4 million slot race designed as part of the 'western trilogy' across the three racing codes in Western Australia.
Duryea admits the invitation for such a lucrative race has been a curveball they didn't see coming.
"I got an invitation to take him to Perth for the new $4 million race," Duryea revealed on Tuesday.
"We were talking about the TJ (Smith) but since they've thrown this apple in front of us, we've got to sit back and have a fairly good think."
If they accept, Front Page would fly out for Perth on April 3. The travel is not Duryea's main concern with the traditional hard nature of the Perth track the biggest query.
"He'd be alright (with the flight). He's pretty sensible that way," he said.
"The only problem over there is the tracks get so bloody hard. If it gets a rock hard track, it will wreck him, he'll be back in paddock for six months so we've got a bit of thinking to do."
Connections have to make a decision by the week's end.
There has only been three of the 14 starters confirmed so far with Bella Nipotina, Amelia's Jewel and Shades Of Rose all locked in.
Front Page beat Bella Nipotina by six and a half lengths on Saturday.
"If you're going to go, you've got to go. If it rains the night before and is downgraded to a five or six, you're laughing but if it gets upgraded to a two or three you're knackered," Duryea said.
"They rang me and sent me all the details to me. We've got to decide by the end of the week pretty much.
"That's the thing we've got to toss up, which way we go."
Duryea was again rapt with Front Page's latest effort.
"Two and a quarter lengths," he said.
"I just think they're riding him a little bit too far forward. I just think because he's got so much natural speed early, you can use it in Town Plate or something like that but when you get into those races, I know he's a pretty handy horse but he's not that good.
"One thing, he never shirks the issue. He keeps putting in and putting in."
